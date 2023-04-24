Fire crews called to fire at abandoned house in Telford

Emergency services were scrambled after a blaze begun in an abandoned house in Telford

Fire and police were called to a disused home in Donnington on Sunday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on Ash Lea Drive, off St Matthews Road at around 5.45pm.

Three fire appliances were sent from Telford Central and Wellington stations to the blaze, which involved the first floor of the building.

Crews worked for around an hour to tackle the fire, using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

The stop message, which indicates no further support is required, was sent to the Fire Control Room at around 6.40pm.