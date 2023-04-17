Boy airlifted to hospital after medical emergency at Telford trampoline park

Airea 51 in Telford

The youngster was taken ill at Airea51 in Stafford Park on Sunday, the ambulance service has said.

Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to Royal Stoke Hospital where the boy was airlifted to for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the trampoline park at around 3pm where crews found a child in "critical condition".

On Monday morning, the trampoline park was closed, with Airea51 saying on its Facebook page that it had shut "due to an incident we have no control over".

It apologised to customers and said: "Unfortunately we will be closed all day Monday April 17 but will be reopen Tuesday 18."