Boy airlifted to hospital after medical emergency at Telford trampoline park

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

A boy is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a medical emergency at a Telford trampoline centre.

Airea 51 in Telford
The youngster was taken ill at Airea51 in Stafford Park on Sunday, the ambulance service has said.

Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to Royal Stoke Hospital where the boy was airlifted to for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the trampoline park at around 3pm where crews found a child in "critical condition".

A spokesperson added: "Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to Royal Stoke Hospital where he was airlifted to for further treatment."

On Monday morning, the trampoline park was closed, with Airea51 saying on its Facebook page that it had shut "due to an incident we have no control over".

It apologised to customers and said: "Unfortunately we will be closed all day Monday April 17 but will be reopen Tuesday 18."

The trampoline park has been approached for a comment.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

