Telford teen too big for child's swing is freed by firefighters in second incident in two days

By Nick Humphreys

A teenager had to be freed by firefighters after getting trapped in a child's swing.

The incident happened at Purbeck Dale in Dawley, Telford this afternoon.

The girl was unhurt and firefighters were on the scene for almost an hour.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 3.51pm on Saturday, April 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford. Female stuck in child's swing. Crews used small gear to release female."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

It came after an adult woman had to be freed by firefighters from a child's swing in Brindley Ford, Brookside, Telford, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

