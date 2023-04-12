Arrests made in building site theft investigation

Police said that two arrests have been made in the investigation

The two men were arrested at addresses in Donnington on suspicion of conspiracy to steal – with police saying property had also being recovered.

They have both been bailed until the end of June.

PC Berwyn Pratt said: "Led by Telford Rural and Business Crime team, assisted by Telford SOCEX, Wellington and Rural SNT and Newport SNT, West Mercia Police executed two Section 8 PACE search warrants at addresses in Donnington, Telford, on the morning of April 3.

"Two adult males were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal. The investigation relates to property stolen from farms and building sites during the period of October 2022 and March 2023. Property has been recovered from the respective locations.

"The suspects have been police bailed with conditions until the end of June 2023.

"The investigation is still ongoing and is still developing. If you have any information relating to the crime series in between that time frame, please contact PC 3330 Berwyn Pratt on mobile number 07814 054836 or e-mail berwyn.pratt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."