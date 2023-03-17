Notification Settings

M54 in Telford shut after car hits central reservation barrier

A stretch of the M54 is closed near Telford after a car hit the road's central reservation barrier.

Police at Junction 7 near Wellington. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Emergency services are in attendance at the crash on the motorway in west Telford.

National Highways West Midlands warned that the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 7 at Wellington and 6 at the Ketley Dingle interchange was closed at about 1pm.

National Highways said: "The M54 in Shropshire is closed eastbound between J7 and J6 (Telford) due to a serious collision involving a car which has struck the central reservation barrier.

"Emergency services including West Mercia Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are providing assistance with traffic management on scene."

Diverted eastbound traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M54 eastbound at J7 and take the exit to the B5061 Holyhead Road

  • Continue along the B5061 eastbound towards the junction with the A5223

  • Take the exit to the A5223 southbound (Whitchurch Drive) and then continue onward to re-join the M54 at J6

