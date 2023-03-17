M54 in Telford shut after car hits central reservation barrier

Police at Junction 7 near Wellington. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Emergency services are in attendance at the crash on the motorway in west Telford.

National Highways West Midlands warned that the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 7 at Wellington and 6 at the Ketley Dingle interchange was closed at about 1pm.

The #M54 in #Shropshire remains CLOSED eastbound between J7 and J6 (#Telford) due to a collision involving a car which has struck the central reservation.



All emergency services are in attendance.



Traffic caught within the closure is passing the scene of the incident. pic.twitter.com/mQKTUl92Sw — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 17, 2023

National Highways said: "The M54 in Shropshire is closed eastbound between J7 and J6 (Telford) due to a serious collision involving a car which has struck the central reservation barrier.

"Emergency services including West Mercia Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are providing assistance with traffic management on scene."

Diverted eastbound traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol: