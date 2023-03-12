Woman dies in blaze that engulfed two Telford homes

Police at the scene of the house fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Moortown in High Ercall shortly after 6am on Saturday after reports of a house fire.

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene

A later update from the service said that the blaze was affecting two semi-detached houses.

The fire service said that one of houses had been "completely involved in fire" with the neighbouring house "having the roof void and first floor involved in fire".

the fire service said crews wearing breathing apparatus "worked in arduous conditions to fight the fire and search the property, due to reports of a woman living alone in the house".

On Sunday, in a further update, Shropshire Fire and Rescue announced that a woman had been found dead within one of the properties.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: "Despite the best efforts of crews, a female was found deceased within the property.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. Investigations taking place to determine the cause."

A total of seven crews were dispatched to the blaze on Saturday night – from Craven Arms, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Mercia Police put in road closures around Crudgington Road near to the crossroads.

The police force said the investigation into the blaze was being handled by Shropshire Fire and Rescue.