Paramedics sent to three-vehicle crash in Telford

The incident happened in Marlborough Road, Hadley, Telford, shortly after 7pm. Paramedics, firefighter and police officers were on the scene. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.12pm on Friday, March 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. This incident involves vehicles that have collided with a garage. There were no persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."