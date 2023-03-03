Notification Settings

Paramedics sent to three-vehicle crash in Telford

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Emergency crews rushed to a three-vehicle crash this evening.

The incident happened in Marlborough Road, Hadley, Telford, shortly after 7pm. Paramedics, firefighter and police officers were on the scene. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.12pm on Friday, March 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. This incident involves vehicles that have collided with a garage. There were no persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

