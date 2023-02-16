Tackling child to parent abuse on the agenda for Telford council's new strategy

Stock picture

It has launched a new strategy to prevent and tackle domestic abuse in the borough.

The authority is also set to become the first council in the country to sign a covenant recognising child to parent abuse as a key type of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Abuse Strategy 2023-2025 was approved at the council's cabinet meeting on Thursday, and a new domestic abuse service was commissioned.

Independent support provider Cranstoun will provide the new service for three years, in partnership with West Mercia's Women's Aid.

The service will be operational in June 2023, providing specialist support for victims, support for children affected by domestic abuse, safe accommodation and a perpetrator behaviour change programme.

The cabinet also agreed for Telford & Wrekin Council to be the first in the UK to sign the Child to Parent Abuse Covenant, which has been developed by social enterprise Parental Education Growth Support.

Michelle John, founding director of the enterprise, said: "Signing the covenant means the council has committed to supporting any of its employees who are experiencing child to parent abuse (CPA).

"[This] is so important as we know more than 70 per cent of parents are forced to leave work altogether or reduce their hours as a direct result of CPA. We hope this will also inspire other councils to follow suit."

Recognising the abuse parents can face at the hands of their children has also been incorporated into the new strategy, to prevent professionals from misidentifying parental fault and ensuring families get the support they need.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships, said: "Domestic abuse is an unacceptable and serious issue for many of our residents which wrecks lives and devastates families.

"We estimate that around 25,500 adults in Telford & Wrekin have experienced domestic abuse at some point in their lives since turning 16, and two-thirds of them are women.

"While women are significantly and disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, we recognise that anyone, in any relationship, can be a victim.

"People who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender are significantly affected by domestic abuse as well.

"Providing a domestic abuse service that is open to all and covers all types of domestic abuse is at the centre of our new strategy.

"It's also why I am proud to say that we are the first council to sign the Child to Parent Abuse Covenant.