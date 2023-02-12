Notification Settings

Man confirmed dead after Telford fire

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

A man died in a fire at a property in Telford, officials have confirmed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that the incident had taken place in Hollinswood.

An update from the service said they had been called to the scene at around 11am on Saturday, with one crew from Telford Central Fire Station attending.

They said that specialist fire investigation workers have been examining the incident alongside West Mercia Police.

A tweet from SFRS said: "At 10.56am Saturday, we were informed of a late fire call to a property in Hollinswood, Telford. Unfortunately a male was found deceased

"One crew from @SFRS_TelfordCtl & specialist Fire Investigation worked with @WMerciaPolice.

"Our thoughts are with family & friends at this time."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

