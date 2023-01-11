Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 74, killed in two-car crash in Telford

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished:

A 74-year-old man has died in a collision between two cars in Telford.

The crash happened on the B5063, just before the junction of Woodford Green. Photo: Google.
The crash happened on the B5063, just before the junction of Woodford Green. Photo: Google.

It happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, on the B5063, just before the junction of Woodford Green, in Shawbirch.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A black Volkswagen Tiguan had been travelling along the B5063 from Shawbirch towards Longden-upon-Tern when it collided with a silver Mercedes C-Class which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver of the black Volkswagen, a 74-year-old man from Telford, sadly died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed."

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage to get in touch by emailing lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk and quoting reference 423i of 10 January 2023.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News