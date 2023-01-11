Man, 74, killed in two-car crash in Telford

The crash happened on the B5063, just before the junction of Woodford Green. Photo: Google.

It happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday, on the B5063, just before the junction of Woodford Green, in Shawbirch.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A black Volkswagen Tiguan had been travelling along the B5063 from Shawbirch towards Longden-upon-Tern when it collided with a silver Mercedes C-Class which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver of the black Volkswagen, a 74-year-old man from Telford, sadly died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed."