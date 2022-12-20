Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Critical incidents declared at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals on eve of ambulance strikes

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A critical incident has been declared at Shropshire's Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals.

The incident, on the eve of strike action by ambulance workers, was declared by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision came as more than a dozen ambulances lined up at both hospitals, the queue stretching back to the main road at both the Shrewsbury and Telford sites.

One family told of how their father, who has a heart condition, was told he could have no-one with him at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital because there was no room in the waiting area.

The family had taken him to A&E after being told they may have to wait hours for an ambulance.

In a message to staff the trust said both of the hospitals were under significant pressure.

Staff were urged to do everything they could to support patients' safe discharge from hospital and reduce ambulance handover delays.

"Every available ambulance needs to be in the community as we head into tomorrow," the message said.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Health
Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News