The incident, on the eve of strike action by ambulance workers, was declared by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision came as more than a dozen ambulances lined up at both hospitals, the queue stretching back to the main road at both the Shrewsbury and Telford sites.

One family told of how their father, who has a heart condition, was told he could have no-one with him at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital because there was no room in the waiting area.

The family had taken him to A&E after being told they may have to wait hours for an ambulance.

In a message to staff the trust said both of the hospitals were under significant pressure.

Staff were urged to do everything they could to support patients' safe discharge from hospital and reduce ambulance handover delays.