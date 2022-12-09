Halfpenny Green Airport

It happened at around 1.10pm on Friday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the light aircraft had reportedly encountered an issue whilst landing.

The woman managed to get out of the aircraft by the time paramedics arrived and was discharged on scene after being assessed.

Bosses at the airport in Bobbington said the matter had been reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport, Bobbington at 1.11pm.

"The single occupant, a woman, was out of the aircraft and upon assessment was found to have sustained minor injuries and didn’t require further hospital treatment. She was discharged on scene."

Brian Rawlings, airport operations manager, said: "A two-seater aircraft crashed on the airfield. "There was one female on board. Our fire service responded and dealt with the incident.