Better bus links to schools, Princess Royal Hospital and rural areas of Telford on the way

Telford & Wrekin Council's headquarters

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced bus services will return to more rural areas in the borough, with new transport links to places of work and a £2 price cap for adult single journeys.

Decisions have been informed through a resident survey which was carried out in summer 2021 and have been put in place to make services more affordable during the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “We are gripped by a national cost of living crisis and while there are problems we can’t fix, there are things like helping bus services work in a way to help people make the most out of every penny in their pocket.

“We’re excited to get these services going, residents have been calling for change – more affordable and frequent services - and we are delivering it by taking control of the routes, investing to get them going and if all goes well, it’s just the start of an affordable and reliable service in Telford."

The new bus routes will provide better and cheaper transport to schools, workplaces, the Princess Royal Hospital and rural areas, the council has said.

Each route has been kick-started by council funding with the aim of them becoming self-sufficient within a year of operation and will be supported by two operators, Chaserider and Select.

The new routes will cover rural areas in the borough as well as new transport links to employment sites and schools, along with affordable ticket prices – single journeys will be capped at a maximum of £2 for an adult and £1 for a child.

More details around the exact routes are soon to be announced with the first of the services launched before Christmas and the others early in the New Year.

Earlier this year, the council approached the Government for part of a £3 billion pot for long-term bus service improvement and received no funding.

“We were bitterly disappointed not to have received any Government support from the £3 billion available," Councillor Overton added.

“Since we found out there was no funding to support us, we have taken the horse by the reins and are doing the best we can with the limited funds available.

"We cannot stand by and have adapted services to suit the changes in demand.”

The council has made an initial investment to create the new services and will depend on public use for long term sustainability.