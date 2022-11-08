Home wanted for 'love-bug' pup who has spent half his life in kennels

Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd mix has spent half his life in rescue kennels

Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd cross, has spent almost four years in kennels, waiting for someone to give him the loving, affectionate home he so desperately wants.

Mason was abandoned in 2019, and found by his rescuers very thin, and very distrustful.

Emily Cartwright at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels said staff have worked hard to win him over.

Emily said: "It took a long time to gain his trust, he was really wary of us at first.

"No one enquires about him because he does react in kennels, but he's a total love-bug.

"He's one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet."

Mason is looking for a quiet home, with a family experienced with larger breeds.

While he has been reactive with other dogs, staff at Hilbrae have worked hard to get Mason walking successfully next to other dogs.

Staff are confident that Mason could live with a calm dog, with interested families needing to spend some time allowing him to adjust.