Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Home wanted for 'love-bug' pup who has spent half his life in kennels

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Staff at a dog rescue centre are hopeful of finding a hug-filled home for an abandoned 'love-bug' pup who has spent half of his life in kennels.

Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd mix has spent half his life in rescue kennels
Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd mix has spent half his life in rescue kennels

Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd cross, has spent almost four years in kennels, waiting for someone to give him the loving, affectionate home he so desperately wants.

Mason was abandoned in 2019, and found by his rescuers very thin, and very distrustful.

Emily Cartwright at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels said staff have worked hard to win him over.

@shropshirek9 Mason has spent 4 years in rescue kennels waiting for a forever home. We took him on a day out 🧡 #foryou #fyp #dogsinneed #adopt #opttoadopt #muzzleup #doggydaytrip #malicross #workingwithdogs #foryourpage ♬ original sound - Shropshire Canine

Emily said: "It took a long time to gain his trust, he was really wary of us at first.

"No one enquires about him because he does react in kennels, but he's a total love-bug.

"He's one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet."

Mason, a seven-year old German Shepherd mix has spent half his life in rescue kennels

Mason is looking for a quiet home, with a family experienced with larger breeds.

While he has been reactive with other dogs, staff at Hilbrae have worked hard to get Mason walking successfully next to other dogs.

Staff are confident that Mason could live with a calm dog, with interested families needing to spend some time allowing him to adjust.

For more information contact Hilbrae Rescue Kennels on 01952 541254.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News