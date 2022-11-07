Hundreds of parkrunners cheer for 85th birthday of Telford running royalty Jim

Jim Hussey is a common sight for many Telford parkrunners

Jim, who will be 85 on Tuesday, has run the weekly 5k around Telford Town Park 338 times since 2013 and even though illness put a stop to his running days last December, he still turns out almost every week to cheer on those taking part.

He is a familiar bearded sight to any Telford parkrun regulars, perched in his usual spot near the auditorium from where he can shout words of encouragement to runners whether they are at the start, just rounding the first lap or beginning the final gruelling ascent.

Saturday November 5 was the closest parkrun to Jim's birthday and his friends in the organising team were determined to mark the occasion properly.

The former Lyreco and RAF worker, from Sutton Hill, was a talented runner in his youth but had to shelve his running shoes because of work.

He got back into the groove after he retired, and joined in at Telford parkrun soon after it started in 2013.

Another stalwart who has been part of Telford parkrun since the start, helps organise most events and is still the female course record holder, Kim Fawke, gave tribute to Jim last Saturday before the run got underway with a healthy turnout of 493.

She said over loudspeaker: "Today we are celebrating Jim who will be 85 in a few days' time. Many of you know Jim.

"He first attended Telford parkrun on April 6, 2013, he has since completed 338 Telford parkruns.

"He supports everyone with words of encouragement, usually when you're considering stopping and taking a breather.

"We've asked you all here today... to celebrate and say thank you to Jim.

"Happy birthday Jim - you are a part of the family, you are a legend to all of us. Thank you."

Jim got a taste of some of the encouragement he regularly gives others, getting a huge cheer at the start of the run and smaller ones as individuals finished the first lap.

The Place in the Park kiosk provided sweet treats for Jim and the runners to celebrate afterwards, and he enjoyed coffee and cake with some of his many friends.

Kim later said: "For him it's a big thing coming to see us every Saturday, and everybody loves to see him and speak to him."