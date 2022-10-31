Tickets available for major kids festival

Shropshire Kids Festival 2023 will take place at Telford International Centre on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19.
A spokesman for the organisers, Shropshire Festivals, said: "We bring together hundreds of activities in to one place, for a jam-packed day of enjoyment.
"Our festival team is made up of lots of parents, so we understand that kids need epic entertainment and parents need it delivered in an accessible, purse-friendly way."
They added: "Let nothing hold back the fun, it is time to experience a kids’ festival like no other. We cater to kids from 0-12 years old, with baby changing and breastfeeding areas. New for 2022 a whole under five hall just for the little ones, a quiet zone for kids with additional support needs, and a whole festival of activities to discover for the most energetic of youngsters."
For tickets or information visit tickets.shropshirefestivals.co.uk