Blind dog Mr Morris seeking a forever home filled with fuss

Emily Cartwright with Mr Morris at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Cold Hatton

The ten-year-old moustached mix-breed was originally brought over from Romania and is now at risk of spending his golden years in kennels.

While the handsome hound has become a hit on social media, he has spent his time at the rescue centre being overlooked because of his age and eyesight problems.

Cheryl Gibson, of Shropshire Canine Enrichment, said Mr Morris has limited vision which means he requires a bit more TLC than your average dog.

"We think he can see a little bit, but it is limited. Obviously being blind comes with it's own barriers, but it doesn't stop him. He just needs someone with a lot of patience who will give him lots of TLC."

Emily Cartwright, kennel assistant at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels said 'lovely' Mr Morris would love nothing more than living out his retirement in a house full of fusses.

"He's a really lovely dog, just loves a good fuss. He's brilliant on a lead and always eager for a walk," she said.

"He would make a lovely, wonderful pet. He just wants to have a little potter and nap on the sofa all day.

"He can be quite reactive in the kennels sometimes, and I think people see that, his age and his eyesight and overlook him."

Hilbrae would recommend a female-only home as Mr Morris has shown a preference for the ladies. He requires an adult-only home with no other dogs.