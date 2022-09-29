Emotional video plea to find Shropshire German Shepherd 'Sabre' a forever family

Despite going viral, the two-year-old German Shepherd is yet to find his forever home

Dog walker, Cheryl Gibson, uploaded the emotional video to Shropshire Canine's social media accounts, and despite clocking up over 100,000 views in just two days, Sabre the German Shepherd is still on the hunt for his forever family.

Cheryl, who runs the pet caring business Shropshire Canine, regularly dedicates her time to enriching the lives of dogs in rescue centres.

Cheryl said she immediately fell head-over-heels for the "beautiful" two-year-old Sabre.

"He's really nervous with new people but he bonds so quickly and is an absolute sweetheart.

"He's beautiful to walk and he's really well behaved, he just needs some time to get over that initial nervousness."

Dog walker and business owner, Cheryl Gibson, immediately fell in love with the "beautiful" pup

Marty Burrells, owner of Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, said that despite a bit of interest, the shy but stunning pup is still available for adoption.

Marty explained: "Sabre hasn't been with us too long, he was signed over by the previous owner for personal reasons, through no fault of his own."

"He's very shy and we don't think he was socialised very well. He's not aggressive, he's just frightened.

"He gets on quite well with a few of the staff, but he's not an easy dog.

"He's fit, healthy, and very nice looking, but he needs an experienced German Shepherd home."

The "beautiful" two-year-old Sabre.

Because of his size and nervousness, Sabre is looking for an experienced home with no children under 10.