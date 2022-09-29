Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emotional video plea to find Shropshire German Shepherd 'Sabre' a forever family

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An emotional video appeal to find Hilbrae's 'gorgeous' German Shepherd a forever home has gone viral.

Despite going viral, the two-year-old German Shepherd is yet to find his forever home
Despite going viral, the two-year-old German Shepherd is yet to find his forever home

Dog walker, Cheryl Gibson, uploaded the emotional video to Shropshire Canine's social media accounts, and despite clocking up over 100,000 views in just two days, Sabre the German Shepherd is still on the hunt for his forever family.

@shropshirek9 Please rescue sabre 🙏 #adoptdontshop #dogsoftiktok #workingwithdogs #dogsinneed #shropshire #dogvideos #dogrescue #fyp #foryou ♬ Dead Island Trailer Theme - Myuu

Cheryl, who runs the pet caring business Shropshire Canine, regularly dedicates her time to enriching the lives of dogs in rescue centres.

Cheryl said she immediately fell head-over-heels for the "beautiful" two-year-old Sabre.

"He's really nervous with new people but he bonds so quickly and is an absolute sweetheart.

"He's beautiful to walk and he's really well behaved, he just needs some time to get over that initial nervousness."

Dog walker and business owner, Cheryl Gibson, immediately fell in love with the "beautiful" pup

Marty Burrells, owner of Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, said that despite a bit of interest, the shy but stunning pup is still available for adoption.

Marty explained: "Sabre hasn't been with us too long, he was signed over by the previous owner for personal reasons, through no fault of his own."

"He's very shy and we don't think he was socialised very well. He's not aggressive, he's just frightened.

"He gets on quite well with a few of the staff, but he's not an easy dog.

"He's fit, healthy, and very nice looking, but he needs an experienced German Shepherd home."

The "beautiful" two-year-old Sabre.

Because of his size and nervousness, Sabre is looking for an experienced home with no children under 10.

For more information contact Hilbrae on 01952 541254

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News