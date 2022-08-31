Notification Settings

'Positive, adventurous and charming': Family tribute to motorcyclist killed in Telford crash

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished:

Tributes have been paid to a 'much-loved husband' and 'proud dad' who died when a motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car.

Michael James Lloyd, known to all as Mick, died after a crash on Dawley Green Way on Tuesday, August 9.

The 62-year-old was riding a motorbike when he was hit by a car at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout.

Despite numerous medics - including the air ambulance - attending the crash - Mick died at the scene while a woman who was a passenger on the bike was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

An air ambulance on the island at West Centre Way

Mick's family have now paid tribute to him, noting how he lived life to the fullest.

In a statement they said: “Dad was a much-loved husband, a proud dad, grandad, brother and friend. He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming.

“He had many hobbies such as fishing, camping, hiking and bike-riding to name just a few. A lover of nature, he had a passion for the outdoors. He was a natural with animals and adored his pet dogs and cat.

“Dad loved to travel. He and his lovely wife were always planning their next adventure in the camper van or on the Harley.

“There was never a dull moment around Dad. A real character who was loved by all who knew him. He always had a story to tell or a joke to make us laugh.

“He will be greatly missed and always remembered.”

The day after the crash West Mercia Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

