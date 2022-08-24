Balloon fiesta returning with promise of best yet

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 28/08/2021 - Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021 at Telford Town Park/QE11 Arena. In Picture: The Night Glow..

The Telford Balloon Fiesta will be back at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park with a weekend of live music, entertainment, and balloon launches.

The event will also see the return of the popular 'night glow' where the balloons provide a spectacular illuminated display on Saturday evening from 9.15pm to 10pm.

Balloon launches are planned for 6am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday – although all launches are weather dependant.

Friday will see the event opened up with a series of musical performances.

The venue will be open from 4.30pm, with Dirty Rockin Scoundrels on from 5.15pm to 6pm, followed by Gineva from 6.15pm to 7.15pm, before Focus close out the evening from 8pm to 9pm.

Dutch prog rock group Focus are currently in the middle of their European tour.

Saturday includes performances from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team from 12.15pm to 12.45, and 3.45pm to 4.10pm.

Saturday's line up also features more live music, this time from the Shropshire Music Awards, with The Original Wanted and Ruby Allen from 2pm, and then Trademark Blud and Papermoon following the second motorcycle performance.

Rick Cosco plays Jazz will then perform from 6pm to 6.30pm, with LED Performers scheduled for 8pm to 9pm, following the weather-dependant balloon launch.

Sunday's line-up includes the Circus Sensible Show from noon to 12.30pm, a carnival parade from 12.30pm to 1pm, break out dance routines from 1.30pm, a second Circus Sensible Show at 2.30pm, and then stage performances from dance and community groups between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for cultural services, encouraged people to turn out and enjoy the event.

She said: "With more than 25 hot air balloons on site for the weekend we are very much looking to this Balloon Fiesta being the biggest and best yet.

"There will be plenty of family-fun activity, music and dance performances and we are looking forward to an absolutely fantastic weekend.

"This is a highlight in the events calendar for Telford & Wrekin Council as we know it attracts regional visitors as well as thousands of our residents in the borough.