Air ambulance in attendance after three-car crash at busy Telford roundabout

The call was received at around 3.30pm today for officers to attend a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

There were reports of a person trapped at the scene – the roundabout connecting the A5 and Priorslee Avenue near Telford town centre.

The air ambulance helicopter landed at the scene.

Telford Air Ambulance

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.

Two fire appliances were mobilised, including a rescue tender, from Wellington and Telford Central stations.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.