Treatment hope for six year old Shropshire girl Dulcie as she qualifies for new trial

Dulcie at Wroxeter. Picture: https://www.instagram.com/dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey/

Six year old Dulcie O’Kelly, from Lawley in Telford, is currently "thriving" with her mum Debbie posting pictures of them on social media getting out and about in the area during the summer holidays.

"She's thriving now and so full of life," said Debbie, who this week posted pictures of her "warrior princess" on Instagram.

"Dulcie will be heading into her fourth round of BIT chemotherapy next week, after which we will finally be having a small staycation and then she’ll be starting year two at school before we into another week of tears and scans in hopes that she’ll still be eligible for a new trial up in Leeds.

"Dulcie’s disease is now classed as unique and as such she qualifies for the trial. She would be the first one to do it within the UK so it’s scary and new grounds for all of us."

Even as they enjoyed some time making memories at Wroxeter Roman town near Shrewsbury, Mrs O'Kelly was gearing up for the next big attempt in their bid to beat stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"We’ve got a, hopefully, quiet week ahead before Dulcie starts round 4 of chemotherapy after which she will then have another set of scans and unfortunately another bone aspiration."

Dulcie uniquely has only the bone disease but it was becoming aggressive and spreading, but crucially no treatment has yet been able to shrink the cancer. They are fundraising for at least £250,000 in case no options are successful in the UK and they have to seek help in the USA.

"She has options," said Debbie, who has decided to opt for a trial in Leeds which is a part of a trial treatment being funded by the NHS.

"We had a Leeds option and a London option. The London option involves radioactivity and being separated from her by a screen so I couldn't hug her. If the Leeds option fails we will have the London option as a fall back."

The Leeds option involves a series of daily injections for 10 days.

Mrs O'Kelly added on the dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey Instagram page: "She’s now on her third frontline treatment and every-time she has to do a frontline treatment it makes beating this type of cancer that bit more impossible but it’s a fight we will win no matter what."

In the meantime a charity netball event is being planned in Wellington on September 4.

It will be held at Charlton School from 10am to 4pm with some fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, including a week in Turkey.

For more information visit the Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/2Bjxd4U7t or email the organiser Loraine Davies at lorainehicks@hotmail.co.uk

To donate and support Dulcie, text DULCIE followed by any whole amount up to £20 to 70085. Also see solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/dulcie.