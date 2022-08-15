Telford restaurant has hygiene rating upgraded after changes made since zero rating

Raj Cuisine, Gowers Street, Telford. Photo: Google

The restaurant was initially handed a zero, the lowest rating possible after an assessment on May 6, with details of the hygiene report published.

The report stated that the restaurant needed to make a host of changes including:

Pest-proof cellar and wall exterior of kitchen

Deep clean kitchen and food sink

Remove rubbish, mattresses, bedding and furniture from the dry store

Mohammed Uddin, the owner of Raj Cuisine told the Shropshire Star on July 25 that he had made all the changes required in the report, and was awaiting a second inspection.

Since then, a second inspection took place on Wednesday, July 27, and the restaurant was given a three out of five rating, which the owner welcomed, but also said that he was told there will be a third inspection soon, and is now waiting for the authorities.

Mohammed Uddin said: "After making all the recommended changes we have now been given a three out of five, but I have also been advised that the inspector will be returning again to do a further inspection.

"I want to make it clear to customers that the changes required were to the building structure and cleaning, and had nothing to do with actual food."

Ratings for the Food Standards Agency provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards, with five considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero as 'urgent improvement required'.