Drug-driving suspect arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash at Telford roundabout

An air ambulance on the island at West Centre Way

A car and motorbike collided at around 7.30pm on Tuesday at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout.

The 62-year-old man who was riding the motorbike died at the scene while the woman who was the passenger on the bike has been left fighting for her life in Royal Stoke Hospital.

West Mercia Police has now said that a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Two ambulances, two paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the crash scene and the road, West Centre Way, between Lawley and Telford town centre, was closed for two hours.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients.

“The first was a man who was the driver of the motorbike. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“He received advanced life support at the scene but unfortunately, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The second was a woman who was a passenger on the motorbike. She had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance."