Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were scrambled to High Ercall from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations with an operations officer at 7.10pm.

There were reports that someone was trapped. When they arrived they found one tractor with a trailer and two other vehicles involved in a road traffic collision.

Crews used equipment described as small gear to deal with the incident, and sent their incident stop message at 8.13pm.