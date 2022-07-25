New Telford medical centre opens

Shawbirch Medical Centre

The state-of-the-art building on Brandon Avenue, Admaston is just half a mile away from the old one in Acorn Way, where it was based for 30 years.

Over recent years the surgery has had to reduce the range of extra services it could offer at the previous site to allow more GP appointments to be held.

Although it had been extended twice to cope with the growth in patient numbers, it was not possible to extend further and a new building was the only alternative.

Work on the new medical centre started in April last year, with bosses at the practice saying it would provide a "significantly improved patient experience".

Officals say GPs will be able to register more patients to the practice, and meet growing local demand.

The new facility is also able to provide increased capacity for appointments, extended opening hours, more integrated services, improved access to high-quality diagnostic facilities and consulting and treatment rooms for patients.

Neurology teams will shortly be based at the practice, with other specialists to follow as part of a multidisciplinary team, bringing a range of healthcare experts together under one roof.

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships and Place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “For years we have been looking to improve the cramped and outdated Shawbirch Medical Practice, in order to improve patient services.

The opening of this purpose-built modern building is an important development for the local community, and we look forward to offering patients a range of outstanding healthcare services under one roof.”

Dr Paul Davies, the partner leading the project said: “The partners became aware that moving to a new location was the only solution to enable the practice to meet the increasing number of patients in our locality that prefer to register with our practice.