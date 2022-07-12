Council apologises after child sexual exploitation report lists harrowing findings

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued a statement in response to the inquiry findings

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Telford has concluded that more than 1,000 victims were targeted in abuse that went back to the 1970s.

Although the inquiry chairman Tom Crowther QC, says he believes both Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police now have 'properly resourced' teams to deal with the issue, he said both organisations should reflect on why it took them so long to react.

In a statement following the publication of the report Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We apologise wholeheartedly to victims and survivors for the pain they have gone through and thank them for sharing their experiences with the Inquiry, which must have been incredibly difficult to do.

"Child sexual exploitation is a vile crime that disgusts us and all right thinking people.

"The Independent Inquiry acknowledges we have made significant improvements in recent years. We are working very hard, day in and day out, to provide the best possible support for victims of this crime. We will continue to work alongside and listen to victims and survivors.