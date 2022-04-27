Delayed plans for 200 homes on former Telford school site set to be approved

Plan for former school site to be approved

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee will decide on the proposal, for the site of the former Charlton School on Severn Drive in Dothill, at a meeting at 6pm on Wednesday, May 4.

Developer Vistry Partnerships wants to build the 200 homes on seven acres of land previously occupied by the school.

The former sports hall will be retained as part of the proposal for use as community facilities.

The application was expected to be approved earlier this month, but members of the planning committee deferred the decision over concerns about the size of the gardens for some of the properties.

The principle of the proposals was agreed in 2020, but only now is the development expected to be fully signed off.

The former school closed in 2016, with many of its buildings demolished, with a replacement built on Apley Avenue.

At the meeting earlier this month councillors had raised particular concerns about the size of gardens for 18 three-bedroom properties.

A report, to be considered by the committee at Wednesday's meeting, outlines how the concerns have been addressed.

It states: "Revised plans have now been submitted demonstrating that each property has an adequate sized garden meeting the minimum standards. This has been achieved by realigning property boundaries or exchanging house types to two bedroom properties where the minimum size for a three bedroom property could not be achieved."