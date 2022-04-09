Dulcie in her school uniform

Brave little Dulcie O’Kelly, from Lawley, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in December and three weeks ago surgeons removed a 1.2Kg tumour from her body.

Proud mum Debbie posted a picture on Instagram, as many other proud parents do, of her brave daughter posing in her uniform by the front door.

She said: "I can’t even begin to describe the emotions I had taking a 'pose by the front door' school photo of my beautiful and brave noodle."

Lawley Primary School classmates were delighted to see Dulcie but she was soon feeling tired.

Dulcie at home. Picture: https://www.instagram.com/dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey

And her mum said she found it a little too noisy but, as she said, it is a "step in the right direction" for the "bravest, strongest and most beautiful girl I know".

Dulcie’s diagnosis came completely out of nowhere, setting the family on a long journey and leading to a fundraising campaign for hundreds of thousands of pounds just in case they have to dash off for potential treatment in the USA.

Mum Debbie also wants other parents to be aware of the signs, after delays in identifying the cause of Dulcie's sickness. It was missed for just over a year until she pushed for more tests.

A mass measuring 17cms by 12cms was finally identified as neuroblastoma and was removed in a recent operation.

Dulcie in hospital. Picture: Picture: https://www.instagram.com/dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey

Debbie said: "She did really well after surgery which removed a 1.2Kg lump, the whole tumour, which wasn't getting any smaller. It took her a little while to get used to not having it - it was almost as if she was pregnant with it - and she said it feels so weird."

Dulcie’s family are currently fundraising for potentially lifesaving treatment, either to get her into remission or to try to keep the cancer away if her frontline treatment goes to plan.

They say that's why they have started fundraising efforts because they can't leave it to the last minute. And they already have about £45,000.

The fundraising campaign is no longer on GoFundMe. It has a new website home at solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/dulcie

People can donate by text - send “DULCIE” followed by any whole amount up to £20 to 70085. This will cost your donation plus your standard network charge. It won’t matter if you leave a space before the number, if you include a ‘£’ sign or whether you use upper or lower case.

Debbie said: "Thank you you everyone who has decided to come along on our journey.

"Also thank you to everyone who are helping our fundraising effort, it hasn’t gone unnoticed and from the bottoms of our hearts thank you, you are all angels."

The Beauty Cutz salon in Birchfield Way, Lawley, is planning a pink-themed coffee morning on May 4. There will be coffee, tea and cakes and a raffle.