David Tennant and Andy Serkis to star in 'best line-up yet' at Telford comic con

Comic Con returns to Telford this weekend

Wales Comic Con will be back at Telford International Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Included on the bill for the event are Dr Who star David Tennant, Andy Serkis of Lord of the Rings, Bruce Campbell of the Evil Dead, Christina Ricci from the Adams Family, Evangeline Lilly who plays the Wasp in the Avengers, and Brian Blessed.

The line-up also includes a host of stars from major films such as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, as well as TV shows including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It will be the first full-scale return for the show since the start of the pandemic, with last November's edition still taking place with strict Covid testing.

The event provides a huge boost for the county, with thousands of fans packing out hotels and restaurants for the weekend.

The show has grown significantly since it was set up in a sports hall in Wrexham, and now takes out the whole of Telford International Centre, having moved to provide more space for the increasing demand.

As well as a host of stalls, top stars, and entertainment, the event is also famous for people's dressing up in costume imitating their favourite comic or movies stars, known as cosplay.

The Sunday will feature the Comic Con Masquerade – with prizes handed out for the best efforts.

Rachel Hawkes, who is in charge of guest liaison and media for Wales Comic Con, said that they were delighted with a line-up that includes huge pop-culture stars and reflected the growing status of the event.

She said: "We have got some really big guests now, it is a really well known event and that's why we had to move, because we didn't have the space for the number of people who wanted to attend."

She added: "It is probably our best line-up to date in terms of celebrities and different fandoms."

The event has virtually doubled in size and despite 10,000 tickets having been sold, walk-up tickets will still be available for both days.

Ms Hawkes said that the show's visitors – and those who get involved in the cosplay – are key to the fabric of the event.

She said: "People are our biggest asset. It is nice to see people year after year, coming with costumes they have created for this two-day event, sometimes one for each day. The craftsmanship that goes into them is unreal."

The event also features Q&A session featuring artists, writers and people working in effects and technology, as well as a video game arena.