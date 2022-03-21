Armed police at Telford hospital after man shot with crossbow

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/11/2021 - GV - Telford A & E.

The attack is thought to be connected with the appearance of armed police at the Princess Royal Hospital on Sunday night.

Visitors to the hospital said the building was put into lockdown during the incident.

West Mercia Police has reassured the public that the attack is believed to be an isolated incident.

Officers are appealing for information following what they say was a serious assault involving a crossbow in Ketley.

They say the attack happened at around 9.45pm on Sunday in Partridge Drive and resulted in a 23-year-old man needing hospital treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

The man is believed to have gone to the Princess Royal Hospital sparking an alert.

One witness said the hospital was locked down as they reported seeing armed police and dogs surround the site.

A spokesperson for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Hospital said police were dealing with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Russ Dealtry of West Mercia Police said: "Two men in their 30s were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody as investigations continue.

“We would like to thank the community for their help so far in investigating this incident, which we believe to be an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further threats to the wider community.”

He said Safer Neighbourhood Officers had increased patrols in the area to provide further reassurance.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 585i of 20 March by using visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.