Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Betting company to close shop

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

A betting company has confirmed that it will be closing a county shop next month.

Gambling firm Betfred has announced that it will be closing one of its county shops
Gambling firm Betfred has announced that it will be closing one of its county shops

Betfred, which has three shops in the Telford & Wrekin area, said it would be shutting the one based in Telford Town Centre.

It is understood the move would affect five staff at the shop, with the firm believed to be trying to relocate the workers.

Betfred said that the decision to close the shop had been taken on a commercial basis after looking at the number of people visiting.

The company will still have shops at Dawley and Newport.

A spokesman for Betfred said: "We monitor footfall at all our shops nationwide and a commercial decision has been taken. We are doing our utmost to retain staff."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News