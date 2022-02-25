Telford car arson suspect released on bail as police investigate other blazes

There has been a series of arson attacks on cars in Telford, including this one in Muxton

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire involving a BMW 3 Series in Tern Way, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It comes after a spate of Telford car fires, including one on Tommy Robinson's car outside Wellington's Whitehouse Hotel in January.

Police have said the attack on far-right activist Mr Robinson's car is "not linked to any other car fires in the town". There were six car fires in 10 days in the Telford and Wrekin area between the end of December and beginning of January, and attacks have continued since.

The arrest made for the Tern Way blaze was the first that had been made after several deliberate fires.

Detective Chief Inspector John Cashion said this week that officers are reviewing whether other car fires over the past two months are linked.

Officers have also appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.

He said: “We understand there has been concern around the number of car fires in Telford and I would like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we are investigating each of these incidents and reviewing whether or not they are linked.

“However, what we do know is that a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington in January is believed to be an isolated incident, and not linked to any other car fires in the town.”

