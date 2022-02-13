Telford to receive £410,000 to help rough sleepers

Telford & Wrekin Council has been allocated £411,638 from the government's Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme. The cash has been granted to build new homes and help people access housing.

Shropshire Council has not been allocated any money in the latest round of funding.

Councils in the Black Country will receive £1.6m between them, as will Birmingham City Council. Some areas - including Cornwall, the London borough of Islington and Greater Manchester Combined Authority - have been given more than £6m.

Eddie Hughes MP, minister for housing and rough sleeping said: "One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

"That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.

"This government does not just want to make a dent in the number of rough sleepers – we want to end rough sleeping for good, and through innovative programmes like this we’re on track to ensure no one is forced to spend a night on the streets."

The money is part of £174m being given to councils in a bid to provide 2,900 homes for rough sleepers across the country between 2021 and 2024.

Housing includes refurbished flats, new-build properties and converted hotels and schools, and accommodation will be accompanied by specially-trained support workers. They will be offering treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help rough sleepers stay in their tenancies and move into employment or training.