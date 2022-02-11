Telford crash pic

The car crashed on Waterloo Road, in the Ketley area of Telford, shortly before 2.30pm, with reports of slow-moving traffic in both directions as the road was partially blocked.

Photos from the scene near the Blue Elephant Indian restaurant, at the junction with Holyhead Road, showed huge damage to the front of a black car and a lamppost almost snapped in half from the force of the impact.

Firefighters from Wellington fire station were sent to the scene to reports of a road traffic collision at 2.29pm.

Also at the scene were the Highways Agency, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police.

They found that the incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after colliding with a street light.

The fire service stop message was sent at 3.06pm.