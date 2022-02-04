Council plants tree in every parish for Queen’s Jubilee

Councillors Carolyn Healy and Rae Evans with Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Robert Bland in Dale End Park

Telford & Wrekin Council has joined a nationwide campaign by planting commemorative trees across the borough in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee'.

The council’s tree plantings are taking place across Telford and Wrekin throughout February, with accompanying plaques installed to mark the Queen’s historic Jubilee year.

A flowering Jubilee tree, which will grow to between 20 and 35 feet tall depending on species, will be planted in each of the borough’s 29 towns and parishes, with many town and parish councils adding more trees to expand on the borough council’s investment. Telford & Wrekin Council will also be planting smaller sized trees on its lands as part of the campaign.

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, Councillor Carolyn Healy, said: “As well as storing carbon, trees are an attractive asset, vital for our wildlife as well as people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

"We recognise the value of trees in our borough, which is why Telford & Wrekin Council is investing £2m into local green spaces.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy campaign is another way that we can contribute to enhancing our natural environment whilst also celebrating Her Majesty’s Jubilee.”

“It’s not just organisations that can take part – we’re particularly keen that residents get involved too.”

Local residents and organisations are being encouraged plant trees on their own land and logging their plantings on an interactive map that has been created for the initiative.

The Queen will receive this map of all the projects planted in her name as a gift from the nation.

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire’s local Queen’s Green Canopy campaign has been given a huge boost thanks to a generous legacy donation from a Shropshire family.

Robert Bland, Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, said: “The family of the late Richard Mayall and his wife Anne from Harmer Hill has donated a sum that has meant that a number of trees have been purchased, giving the opportunity for Shropshire county residents to plant a tree in their gardens and add their mark on the national map.

"Shrewsbury Town Council has been helping to distribute the trees to those who apply on their website.

“Demand since the scheme’s launch in January has exceeded supply and the town council is contacting those who have requested a tree to arrange collection.