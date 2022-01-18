Spate of Telford car fires continues with seventh in a matter of weeks

The latest fire happened in Dawley Road, Arleston, at around 1am. It is the seventh car fire in the Telford and Wrekin area in recent weeks following a spate of six in 10 days.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.05am on Tuesday, January 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One saloon vehicle involved on driveway of property. Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish fire. Crews also used one thermal image camera to check exterior of property. Police were in attendance.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was in attendance."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for a comment. The force has said the previous six fire are not believed to be linked.

The last car fire in the region took place at The Smithfields, Newport, on January 8, where a luxury Mercedes was ablaze.

The previous Thursday night, a car was "deliberately" set on fire in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

On Sunday, January 2, there was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

Three days earlier, crews dealt with fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Lane. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.