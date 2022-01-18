Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spate of Telford car fires continues with seventh in a matter of weeks

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Investigators were called to another car fire in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

The latest fire happened in Dawley Road, Arleston, at around 1am. It is the seventh car fire in the Telford and Wrekin area in recent weeks following a spate of six in 10 days.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.05am on Tuesday, January 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One saloon vehicle involved on driveway of property. Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish fire. Crews also used one thermal image camera to check exterior of property. Police were in attendance.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was in attendance."

West Mercia Police have been contacted for a comment. The force has said the previous six fire are not believed to be linked.

The last car fire in the region took place at The Smithfields, Newport, on January 8, where a luxury Mercedes was ablaze.

The previous Thursday night, a car was "deliberately" set on fire in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

On Sunday, January 2, there was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

Three days earlier, crews dealt with fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Lane. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.

And on December 28, there was another fire in Glendale area of Lawley Village. Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News