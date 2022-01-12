Former Telford soldier told 14-year-old to carry out sex act on video

Dean Evans, aged 21, also "pestered" the girl to send explicit pictures, and told her there were "lots of other girls" who would have sex with him if she didn't.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Evans' offending came to light on July 11, 2019, when the victim went missing from her home. Her mother grew concerned about the contact she was having with Evans when she looked through her mobile phone. Explicit images of the victim were found, and Evans was arrested by police in Hampshire, where he was based with the Army.

The victim said there had been contact between her and Evans, and said he has asked her to send a picture. When she asked what sort of picture, he said "top half, no clothes". "He said, 'trust me, I'm your mate', prosecutor Mark Brookes told the court.

Evans' lust for images grew, and he started asking for pictures every day. "He kept asking for more and said she could trust him," added Mr Brookes.

On another occasion, Evans told the girl to meet him in Telford, and when she arrived he put her on his knee. He told her he wanted to have sex with her there, and asked "don't you love me?" To placate Evans, she told him she loved him "as a mate" but it felt "weird and wrong". He then told her he "had other girls he could have sex with" on the field where they were sitting.

They stopped contact, but Evans later got back in touch, and after a period of non-sexual communication, he started to become "more and more sexual" and told her to carry out a sex act on video.

Explicit images of youths aged between 13 and 16 were also found on his devices.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said: "At the time he made me feel special and I trusted him. I now realise he was an adult and was taking advantage of me. I've suffered nightmares and lost my confidence. I didn't deserve the things he put me through."

Evans, of Hendy Avenue, Telford, pleaded guilty to sexual communication with child, sexual activity with a child, causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent photographs of a child, and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Debra White, defending, asked Judge Stephen Thomas to take into consideration the fact that Evans was 18 at the time of the offences.