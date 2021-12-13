Blind pensioner left 'penniless' as drug addict grandson steals £10,000 life savings

Jordan Hitchin, aged 26, stole the money from his grandmother Janet, from Telford, in May last year, leaving her with just £97.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the ordeal left her "hurt and shocked" that a close family member could do such a thing, and she has been left wondering how she is going to pay bills and put food on the table.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told the court: "He had been helping his grandmother, a retired lady in her late 70s. He had been helping her with her shopping. She is also blind. There were obviously issues during lockdown in respect of her being able to do her shopping. She was giving him money to do it for her.

"On May 22 (2020), she tried to use her bank card, but it was declined. She found that £10,000 had been taken over the previous couple of weeks."

Hitchin was reported to the police and admitted taking the card and withdrawing the money. He told officers that he took the money to pay off debts to drug dealers.

The prosecutor added: "As far as Mrs Hitchin is concerned, she said it left her feeling very hurt and shocked that a close family member would do this.

"She said 'the money taken was my life savings. I'm now penniless, wondering how I'm going to pay my bills and buy food'."

Hitchin, previously of Falcon Flats, Kingshaye Road, Telford, but now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

His defence advocate told the court that Hitchin found himself "between a rock and a hard place," and that an assault by drug dealers had previously left him needing hospital treatment. He asked if a pre-sentence report could be prepared for Hitchin's sentencing.

The head magistrate told Hitchin that an appropriate sentence for him exceeds their powers.