The fire service was called out to two incidents in less than two hours

The first took place in Buildwas at around 1.45am, where fire officers used hydraulic cutting equipment to free a person trapped in their car, and the second in Madeley shortly before 3am.

Four fire crews had attended the Buildwas incident, along with the police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The Madeley crash saw a car hit a lamppost at Queensway.