Optometrist set to take on Atlantic rowing challenge

Back from left, Gary Richards, Stuart Richards, Martin Skehan and Stuart Shepherd. Front from left are, Shannon Watkinson (optical assistant), Katie Marshall (optical assistant apprentice), and Claire Walker (contact lens optician).

Martin Skehan, 60, from Wellington, will be attempting the gruelling 3,000 mile rowing race as part of a team of four, named the Wrekin Rowers – in a bid to raise £100,000 for two charities, Severn Hospice and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Although always a keen rower, this will be the first time that Martin will have taken on a challenge of this scale – which will see him and his team-mates battle the elements for around 45 days of round the clock rowing, across the second-largest ocean in the world.

The team will be setting off on their voyage across the Atlantic on Sunday, December 12.

Martin will be joined on the back row of the boat by Stuart Shepherd, 57, and brothers Stuart, 52, and Gary Richards, 55, who are all members of the Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club (SARC).

"The challenge is two-fold really," said Martin, "firstly, there’s the race, a journey of the unknown which will undoubtedly demand not only our utmost physical fitness but mental attitude too. Secondly, there’s the fundraising element. So far we have raised £70,000, which we will split equally between the RNIB and Severn Hospital. We’re thrilled because the RNIB have told us that £35,000 is the largest donation they’ve ever received from a single fundraising event.

"As a team, each of us has been touched in some way by the hospice – which does such fantastic work around our local area and beyond. While the RNIB is particularly relevant to me, as an optician, but also to Stuart Richards as he’s registered as sight impaired. Over the years he’s had tremendous support from the charity and is keen to give something back."

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice Area fundraiser, said: "We are so proud of the Wrekin Rowers and we are so grateful to them for their support. We are proud that we were able to be there for them when they needed us most, but this really does go above and beyond giving something back to us.

"Martin and the rest of the crew have a huge challenge ahead of them, they will be battling 20ft high waves, seasickness and blisters and we really do wish them all the best. What they are doing is just oar-some."

Lizzi Wagner, RNIB’s Senior Challenge Events Manager, added: "Martin and the team are absolute superstars and we’re very proud and grateful to have them aboard Team RNIB. This is an extraordinary challenge and the money they raise will help fund vital services to support people with sight loss across the UK.

"It’s especially exciting that one of the crew members, Stuart Richards, who is partially sighted himself, is helping to show that with the right support there should be no limits or barriers to what people with sight loss can achieve.

"A huge thank you to the Wrekin Rowers from everyone at RNIB."

Satinder Sidhu, store director at Specsavers Wellington, said: "We are incredibly proud to support Martin and his team in their challenge. Martin is one of the founding team members and has worked at the Wellington store since 1999."

The team has raised £70,000 over the last 12-months and the Wellington store has also donated £500, split between the RNIB and Severn Hospice.

The team have been training for the row with indoor rowing sessions and river and lake rows when allowed.

In the spring of this year, their boat was moved to the Welsh coast to allow for sea training.

The Wrekin Rowers have bought the boat, called the ClearCourse, themselves and self-funded the trip, so any money they do raise will go directly to their chosen charities.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser can text the word Atlantic10 to 70520 to donate £10 or Atlantic5 to donate £5.