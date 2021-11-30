Renovation work starts on homes in Telford under £13 million scheme

Telford & Wrekin Homes, which will manage the properties, is the borough council’s new trademark which will see existing housing stock in the area brought back to life.

The council announced earlier this year that it was investing millions of pounds into the acquisition and refurbishment of around 100 homes for a mixture of private and affordable rent.

It aims to address issues of poor housing in communities by raising standards in the private rented sector across the borough.

As a part of this scheme, the first properties have now been purchased by the council’s wholly owned housing company Nuplace.

Once renovation work has been completed, they will be rented out by Telford & Wrekin Homes and provide a “home for life” for tenants.

There will be a focus on providing housing options for a range of priority client groups, including care leavers and people providing low level care, key workers, young people and veterans.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Ensuring that people in Telford and Wrekin have access to safe and appropriate housing is one of our key priorities.

"Telford & Wrekin Homes is a fantastic new initiative which is allowing us to invest in current housing stock and raise the standards in the private rented sector across our borough.

“Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company, already has an excellent reputation locally in the private rented sector and Telford & Wrekin Homes will provide more ‘homes for life’ for our residents giving them the same confidence in the quality of the property and tenancy management services.”

Jacqui Gough, director at SWG Group, said: "SWG Group staff and contractors are pleased to be part of revitalising these houses and bringing back much needed homes at a high standard for residents.

"We are carrying out a variety of internal and external works to these properties with each having bespoke requirements.

"Works will include bathroom and kitchen refurbishments, carpentry, plastering, and mechanical and electrical upgrades, along with external landscaping and security improvements, resulting in additional comfortable, homely and modern properties that many people would be excited to call a home for life.

“We are engaging with local tradespeople to carry out these works and to manage the project. Our electrical and quantity surveying apprentices will also have the opportunity to gain valuable experience during this project.”