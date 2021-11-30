Appeal for witnesses after Telford assault involving transphobic abuse

West Mercia Police say at around 5.40pm on Thursday, November 25, a woman was near the Co-op Food store in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, and noticed a group of teenagers who she believed were acting in an antisocial way.

She reported to police that they were pushing a trolley into a display of flowers inside the shop and were verbally aggressive and threatening. They also threw a stone at the victim when she challenged them.

PC Sian Evans said: “We'd like to hear from anyone who saw this group to please get in touch with us and this type of behaviour is distressing for the local community. It is also reported that comments of a transphobic nature were made towards the victim. We take reports of this type very seriously and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”