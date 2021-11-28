Cannabis plants seized by police in Telford

Officers were tipped off about the grow in the Brookside area, and urged anyone else aware of cannabis farms in their area to report it.
Telford Cops said on Twitter: "Telford & Wrekin Cops were informed of a cannabis grow at an address on Brookside yesterday. Plants seized & destroyed. If you have suspicions of a grow in your neighbourhood, please report it online. Details can be found at westmercia.police.uk
Telford & Wrekin Cops were informed of a cannabis grow at an address on Brookside yesterday. Plants seized & destroyed. If you have suspicions of a grow in your neighbourhood, please report it online.Details can be found at: https://t.co/bmxWUpmgkV#policingpromise #21871 #21866 pic.twitter.com/OTmeA6vqIv— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) November 27, 2021