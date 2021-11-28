Cannabis plants seized by police in Telford

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Police seized a number of cannabis plants from a house in Telford yesterday.

Cannabis plants were found at an address in Brookside, Telford
Cannabis plants were found at an address in Brookside, Telford

Officers were tipped off about the grow in the Brookside area, and urged anyone else aware of cannabis farms in their area to report it.

Telford Cops said on Twitter: "Telford & Wrekin Cops were informed of a cannabis grow at an address on Brookside yesterday. Plants seized & destroyed. If you have suspicions of a grow in your neighbourhood, please report it online. Details can be found at westmercia.police.uk

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News