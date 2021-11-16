Wrekin MP raises issue of train cancellations in Shropshire with transport ministers

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordPublished:

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has raised the issue of train cancellations in Shropshire with transport ministers.

Mark Pritchard
In a written parliamentary question, he asked the Secretary of State for Transport what steps his department is taking to reduce the number of cancellations on West Midlands Railway services.

Responding, Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said it was “disappointing” that the number of traincrew related cancellations on routes within the West Midlands had increased since the start of October this year, and said the Department for Transport is “closely monitoring” the steps being taken to address the performance problems.

Mr Pritchard said: "These cancellations are causing real hardship and disruption to hundreds of my constituents.

"West Midlands Railway need to take urgent action to remedy their driver shortage."

