Southwater Christmas lights switch on planned for Saturday

Southwater will be hosting a Christmas lights switch-on this Saturday

The festive event, at Southwater, Telford, will take place throughout the day from 11am to 6pm with a host of outdoor activities for all the family.

Entertainment throughout the day includes Christmas children’s arts and crafts, Mrs Claus and her cookies, the Got2sing choir, the Darby singers, music from Festive Strings as well as a steel band performance, interactive games and music, and a panto ticket giveaway.

Visitors can also look out for the Giant Snow Globe for free photo opportunities, street performers who will be out and about from 2pm, festive food and drink carts from 2pm including hot chestnuts, mulled wine, hot cider and baked potatoes.

There will also be a pop-up market including stalls with food and drink as well as Christmas gifts, open from 11am.

Telford Centre shopping also have activities planned from 11am to 5pm including a walkabout Santa Claus, a new Santa’s mail room, face painting, kids bauble making, the Grinch, and a brass band.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy, said their was excitement ahead of the event.

She said: "We are looking forward to bringing some festive cheer as we switch on the Christmas lights at Southwater.

"There are activities for all the family as well as a range of festive food and drink.

"The light switch-on will take place at 5pm bringing us some seasonal atmosphere for local residents and visitors alike as we countdown to Christmas.