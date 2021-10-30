Swimming pool takes on ghoulish colour to celebrate the spooky season

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre pool dyed a ghoulish colour for Halloween, (left-right) lifeguards Matthew Whitehead, Jack Chatham, and Dan Galloway

The team at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, Farley Road, have come up with a creepy Halloween twist to public swim sessions.

The pool was transformed into a ghoulish colour on October 29, for one day only, for the centre's Spooky Fun Splash sessions during the half term holidays.

Sessions ran from 11am to 4.45pm and all members of staff got together to fill the pool including lifeguards and senior leisure attendants.

It comes after the leisure centre introduced its new inflatable – Atlantis – an obstacle course layout open to the public.

Becky Hawthorn, senior leisure attendant at the centre, said that the pool dye was completely safe to use and that the pool would be changed back to its normal colour by raising the level of chlorine.

She said that people "loved it" and that it was a "good success," with visitors asking if it could be done again at some point in the future.

Due to the popularity of the Spooky Fun Splash sessions, an extra hour had to be put on from 3.45 to 4.45pm, with the planned public swim being cancelled that day.

The inflatable will be available to hire for birthday parties on Saturdays between 2pm and 3pm for pool only or 2pm to 4pm, with a room for food afterwards.