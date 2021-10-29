Power cut affecting homes in Telford

By David Tooley

A breakfast time power cut in Telford is expected to last until midday today .

The area of Telford affected by the power cut
Engineers at Western Power Distribution were alerted to a power cut affecting homes in the Masons Place/Chetwynd Road area at 8.50am.

WPD say there was a fault on the low voltage network which they are "working hard to resolve". Some 45 properties were reported as being affected.

At 9.10am the company said its engineers are on the way with power restoration expected by 12 noon.

Vulnerable customers needing any extra support during this power cut, should contact the company directly by phoning 0800 6783 105.

