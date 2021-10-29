Power cut affecting homes in Telford

The area of Telford affected by the power cut

Engineers at Western Power Distribution were alerted to a power cut affecting homes in the Masons Place/Chetwynd Road area at 8.50am.

WPD say there was a fault on the low voltage network which they are "working hard to resolve". Some 45 properties were reported as being affected.

At 9.10am the company said its engineers are on the way with power restoration expected by 12 noon.