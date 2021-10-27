Community grocery opening to tackle food poverty

The community grocery will open next week.

The new initiative, at All Nations Church on Holyhead Road in Telford, has been created to tackle food poverty and opens on Tuesday.

Those behind the scheme, which charges a £5 membership fee for a year, say it will allow people to do a large food shop for £3 – saving around £30 off each shop.

An initiative of national charity The Message Trust, the store is being run in partnership with All Nations Church. It will be the newest Community Grocery to open, with nine other stores across England already helping to feed over 8,600 families.

The grocery will feature the same range of products to a supermarket, including fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned goods, baked items, frozen food, sanitary and household items – thanks to donations from local suppliers and supermarkets.

People will also be able to access to a range of other services including employment clubs, debt advice, mental wellbeing courses, and cookery courses, as well as finding out about Christianity.

Andy Hawthorne OBE, chief executive and founder of The Message Trust said: “Covid and lockdowns have had a massive impact on everyone’s lives, but for millions it’s made it difficult for them to afford everyday essentials like food. We couldn’t stand by and do nothing, so the community groceries began.

"Bridging the gap between supermarkets and foodbanks, we’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too. Over 8,600 members across the UK are now shopping in stores each week, and we can’t wait to welcome people to All Nations Community Grocery from November 2.”

Rick and Sarah Kaul, leaders of All Nations Telford, said: “It is an honour for us as All Nations Telford to partner with The Message Trust to see transformation in our community through the launch of the community grocery.

"Being a new church in the area our desire has been to be help meet the needs of families in our community and to use our church building as an outlet to do this. We believe the community grocery will bring practical help to the people that need it most as well as offering various courses for members. We are so excited to see transformation and the community coming together as we serve the people of Telford."

Membership costs£5 per year and members are able to visit three times a week and choose their own shopping for their families.