Empire medals handed out at ceremony

Trevor Bate, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner, Amanda Medlyn & Nigel Dugmore

The event, hosted by Telford and Wrekin Council in the Forest Glen, saw Councillor Nigel Dugmore, Trevor Bate and Amanda Medlyn receive their medals in front of their families, friends, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Telford and Wrekin.

Councillor Dugmore, who kept his pharmacy at Donnington running seven days a week, set up a team of volunteers to support shielding and vulnerable patients, delivering more than 3,000 prescriptions and personally delivered shopping to many, said he was “hugely proud" of the recognition.

Amanda Medlyn was recognised for decades of outstanding service to the community of Albrighton.

During Covid she converted the Parish Flyer minibus into a mobile shop delivering groceries and fresh fruit and vegetables to the vulnerable and shielding in the village.

Every week she also cooked eighty meals for elderly residents.

She said “I was shocked and honoured to be chosen for a British Empire Medal."

Trevor Bate delivered up to 60 prescriptions a day and helped with shopping for residents right across Telford whilst continuing working on his night shifts as a security guard.

He said he was "absolutely humbled by the award”.

The Lord- Lieutenant said: “This year’s awards recognise some of the Covid heroes, people who worked tirelessly for the community ensuring they received prescriptions, shopping and whatever help they needed and provided a lifeline for many. The standard of these awards is extremely high, the assessment and scrutiny is rigorous.

"There are many more nominations than awards.